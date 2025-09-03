Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked 17th in the league last season (218.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Hurts' next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Jalen Hurts Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.3

21.3 Projected Passing Yards: 212.18

212.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.49

38.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.85

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts 2024 Fantasy Performance

Hurts picked up 315.0 fantasy points (21.0 per game), eighth at his position and 10th in the NFL.

In his best game last year, Hurts picked up 35.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 3 against the Washington Commanders -- Hurts finished with 33.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 20-of-28 (71.4%), 246 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 16 yards, 3 TDs.

Hurts accumulated 4.5 fantasy points -- 1-of-4 (25%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 41 yards -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints), Hurts finished with 10.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 311 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 8 carries, 25 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last year, Dallas allowed only three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cowboys gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Dallas allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Cowboys surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Dallas gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Cowboys gave up a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Dallas gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In the run game, four players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

Against Dallas last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

Five players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys last year.

