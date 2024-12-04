menu item
Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Championship Game 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Championship Game 2024

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-156) | Western Kentucky: (+130)
  • Spread: Jacksonville State: -3.5 (-108) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Jacksonville State's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-3.
  • There have been seven Jacksonville State games (of 12) that hit the over this season.
  • Western Kentucky is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Western Kentucky has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • There have been five Western Kentucky games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (65%)

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is the underdog by 3.5 points against Jacksonville State. Western Kentucky is -108 to cover the spread, and Jacksonville State is -112.

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

The Jacksonville State-Western Kentucky matchup on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Jacksonville State is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a +130 underdog.

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Jacksonville State35.418278357.812
Western Kentucky26.77522.24355.512

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, December 6, 2024
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Stadium: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.

