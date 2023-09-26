Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (275.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth considering for his next game versus the Titans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Chase this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.46

11.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.77

79.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has compiled 21.3 fantasy points in 2023 (7.1 per game), which ranks him 44th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 109 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Chase posted 14.1 fantasy points, recording 12 receptions on 15 targets for 141 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Titans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.