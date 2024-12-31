Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), wideout Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (226.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth considering for his next game against the Steelers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Chase vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 93.37

93.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (16th overall), compiling 260.4 fantasy points (16.3 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has posted 36.0 fantasy points (12.0 per game), as he's turned 34 targets into 24 catches for 293 yards and one TD.

Chase has been targeted 61 times, with 44 receptions for 556 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 81.7 fantasy points (16.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he put up 44.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 3.5 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 35 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

