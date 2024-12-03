Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Wideout Ja'Marr Chase faces a matchup against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Dallas Cowboys, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Chase for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Chase vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.77

82.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

With 193.3 fantasy points in 2024 (16.1 per game), Chase is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 14th overall.

In his last three games, Chase has reeled in 24 balls (on 39 targets) for 425 yards and six touchdowns, good for 78.5 fantasy points (26.2 per game).

Chase has put up 94.2 fantasy points (18.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 61 targets into 40 catches for 522 yards and seven TDs.

The highlight of Chase's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 11 catches and 264 receiving yards with three touchdowns (44.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (3.5 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching four balls for 35 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players this year.

A total of Five players have run for more than one TD against the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.