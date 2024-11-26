Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will take on the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (214.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Chase's next game against the Steelers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Chase this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.73

82.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (17th overall), piling up 178.7 fantasy points (16.2 per game).

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 41 times, with 25 receptions for 382 yards and five TDs, resulting in 68.2 fantasy points (22.7 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has accumulated 92.2 total fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 39 balls (on 58 targets) for 491 yards and seven touchdowns.

The high point of Chase's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 44.4 fantasy points. He also had 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for 264 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, when he managed only 3.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.