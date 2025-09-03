Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked 12th in the NFL last year (212.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Chase, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Browns.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 100.32

100.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.83

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase 2024 Fantasy Performance

Chase picked up 276.0 fantasy points (16.2 per game), first at his position and 17th overall in the league.

In Week 10 last season against the Baltimore Ravens, Chase posted a season-high 44.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Chase picked up 31.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 10 receptions, 193 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best output of the season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Chase finished with 3.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 35 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase recorded 4.3 fantasy points -- seven catches, 43 yards, on 11 targets -- in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland, not a single quarterback tallied more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

Last year, the Browns allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Cleveland last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed only one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 17 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

