NHL
Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Islanders facing the Nashville Predators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Predators Game Info
- New York Islanders (34-32-10) vs. Nashville Predators (27-42-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Predators (+106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (52.4%)
Islanders vs Predators Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -245.
Islanders vs Predators Over/Under
- Islanders versus Predators, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Islanders vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Predators reveal New York as the favorite (-128) and Nashville as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.