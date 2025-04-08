Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Islanders facing the Nashville Predators.

Islanders vs Predators Game Info

New York Islanders (34-32-10) vs. Nashville Predators (27-42-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Predators (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (52.4%)

Islanders vs Predators Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -245.

Islanders vs Predators Over/Under

Islanders versus Predators, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Islanders vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Predators reveal New York as the favorite (-128) and Nashville as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

