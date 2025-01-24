NHL
Islanders vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24
NHL action on Friday includes the New York Islanders playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Islanders (19-20-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-21-6)
- Date: Friday, January 24, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-154)
|Flyers (+128)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (59.7%)
Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Islanders are +168 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -210.
Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Flyers matchup on January 24 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +128 underdog on the road.