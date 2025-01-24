Islanders vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

NHL action on Friday includes the New York Islanders playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

New York Islanders (19-20-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-21-6)

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-154) Flyers (+128) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (59.7%)

Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Islanders are +168 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -210.

Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Flyers matchup on January 24 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +128 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!