Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The New York Islanders will face the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Saturday.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

New York Islanders (7-8-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-11-1)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-162) Blues (+134) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (59.7%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blues are -194 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +156.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Blues game on November 23 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Islanders, St. Louis is the underdog at +134, and New York is -162 playing at home.

