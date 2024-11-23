menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The New York Islanders will face the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

  • New York Islanders (7-8-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-11-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-162)Blues (+134)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (59.7%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blues are -194 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +156.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Blues game on November 23 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Islanders, St. Louis is the underdog at +134, and New York is -162 playing at home.

