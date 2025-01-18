Iowa State vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) after winning four straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (60.1%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Iowa State-West Virginia spread (Iowa State -6.5) or over/under (137.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

West Virginia is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Iowa State puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones played better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers have performed better at home (5-4-0) than on the road (2-2-0).

Iowa State is 6-0-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, West Virginia is 4-2-0 this year.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -255 or better.

West Virginia has a 4-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Mountaineers are 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 85.4 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (37th in college basketball). It has a +322 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.1 points per game.

Curtis Jones leads Iowa State, scoring 17.8 points per game (75th in college basketball).

West Virginia is outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game, with a +143 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.2 points per game (229th in college basketball) and gives up 64.3 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

Javon Small is ranked 23rd in college basketball with a team-high 19.4 points per game.

The Cyclones are 100th in the country at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson is 62nd in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Mountaineers average 31.6 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.9 boards per game.

Amani Hansberry's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 417th in the country.

Iowa State averages 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and allows 82.1 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers rank 185th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!