Iowa State vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) on January 7, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (86.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Iowa State (-17.5) versus Utah on Tuesday. The total is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Iowa State vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Utah has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones performed better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

The Utes were better against the spread at home (10-6-0) than away (3-8-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -4000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Utah has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Utes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 97.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 86.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (43rd in college basketball). It has a +281 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Keshon Gilbert's team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 153rd in the country.

Utah has a +166 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and is allowing 69.9 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball.

Gabe Madsen paces Utah, putting up 16.5 points per game (136th in college basketball).

The Cyclones come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. They are grabbing 34.3 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson tops the Cyclones with 8.0 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball play).

The Utes come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. They are grabbing 36.7 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1.

Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 5.5 rebounds per game (452nd in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 110.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and allows 82.6 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Utes' 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 68th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 83rd in college basketball.

