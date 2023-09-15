Iowa State vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Ohio Bobcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Iowa State vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-134) | Ohio: (+112)

Iowa State: (-134) | Ohio: (+112) Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-110) | Ohio: +2.5 (-110)

Iowa State: -2.5 (-110) | Ohio: +2.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs Ohio Betting Trends

Iowa State has no wins against the spread this season.

Ohio has one win against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Ohio has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

No Ohio game has gone over the point total this year.

Iowa State vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cyclones win (60.4%)

Iowa State vs Ohio Point Spread

Ohio is the underdog by 2.5 points against Iowa State. Ohio is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -110.

Iowa State vs Ohio Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus Ohio game on September 16 has been set at 41.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs Ohio Moneyline

Iowa State is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Ohio is a +112 underdog.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Points Insights

The average implied total for the Cyclones last season was 28.8 points, 6.8 more points than their implied total of 22 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, Iowa State scored more than 22 points four times.

The Bobcats' average implied point total last season (32.9 points) is 12.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (20 points).

Ohio did not score more than 20 points in a game, its implied point total for this matchup.

