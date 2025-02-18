Iowa State vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-13 Big 12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) after losing nine straight road games.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (94.6%)

Iowa State vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered 15 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Colorado has compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Colorado covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 17.5 or more (33.3%).

At home, the Cyclones own a worse record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-3-0).

The Buffaloes have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (2-5-0) this season.

Iowa State's record against the spread in conference action is 10-5-0.

Colorado's Big 12 record against the spread is 4-11-0.

Iowa State vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 14 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have been listed as a favorite of -3030 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Colorado has won 7.1% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-13).

The Buffaloes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 96.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 81.4 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while allowing 67.0 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and has a +361 scoring differential overall.

Curtis Jones is 89th in college basketball with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

Colorado's -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.4 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III's 13.1 points per game leads Colorado and ranks 503rd in the nation.

The Cyclones average 34.2 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball action).

The 31.8 rebounds per game the Buffaloes accumulate rank 199th in college basketball, 2.3 more than the 29.5 their opponents record.

Trevor Baskin averages 5.1 rebounds per game (579th in college basketball) to lead the Buffaloes.

Iowa State puts up 103.0 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while giving up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes score 92.0 points per 100 possessions (281st in college basketball), while allowing 93.5 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

