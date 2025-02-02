Illinois vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (14-7, 6-5 Big Ten) on February 2, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Sunday's Illinois-Ohio State spread (Illinois -6.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Ohio State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Illinois (7-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than Ohio State (3-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (75%).

The Fighting Illini own a better record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than they do on the road (3-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Buckeyes have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 8-4-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Illinois has five wins against the spread in 11 conference games this year.

Ohio State is 5-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this year.

Illinois vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

The Fighting Illini have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -265 or better by bookmakers this year.

Ohio State has a 4-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Buckeyes have gone 2-1 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer (66.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 72.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game with a +320 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gives up 70.0 per contest (130th in college basketball).

Illinois' leading scorer, Kasparas Jakucionis, is 170th in the nation putting up 16.0 points per game.

Ohio State's +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.0 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (154th in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's 17.0 points per game leads Ohio State and ranks 119th in college basketball.

The 42.6 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank first in the country, and are 12.5 more than the 30.1 their opponents pull down per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic paces the Fighting Illini with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball play).

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Buckeyes accumulate rank 194th in college basketball, 2.4 more than the 29.7 their opponents pull down.

Devin Royal paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball).

Illinois ranks 72nd in college basketball by averaging 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 13th in college basketball, allowing 82.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Buckeyes score 102.0 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!