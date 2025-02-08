Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Illinois Fighting Illini (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten) on February 8, 2025 at Williams Arena.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Illinois vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (68.8%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Illinois-Minnesota spread (Illinois -7.5) or total (144.5 points).

Illinois vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 12-11-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota is 8-15-0 ATS this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (57.1%).

When playing at home, the Fighting Illini own a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Gophers have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 3-3-0).

Illinois is 6-7-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Minnesota's Big Ten record against the spread is 6-6-0.

Illinois vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have a mark of 7-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -285 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 4-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, the Golden Gophers have gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 74% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +319 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. It is putting up 84.7 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 157th in college basketball.

Kasparas Jakucionis ranks 237th in college basketball with a team-high 15.2 points per game.

Minnesota scores 68.8 points per game (305th in college basketball) and allows 68.7 (91st in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

Dawson Garcia paces Minnesota, averaging 20.1 points per game (13th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini grab 42.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.9 boards per game.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball action).

The Golden Gophers record 30.7 rebounds per game (276th in college basketball), compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Garcia is 123rd in the country with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Golden Gophers.

Illinois averages 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and allows 84.0 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers average 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (227th in college basketball), and concede 93.6 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball).

