Illinois vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 23

The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) on November 23, 2024.

Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: B1G+

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (99.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Illinois (-33.5) versus Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. The total is set at 153.5 points for this game.

Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois put together a 23-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Against the spread last year, the Fighting Illini performed worse when played at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Hawks performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (3-4-0) last year.

Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

The Hawks recorded 31.8 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 34.5 per contest to their opponents. They were outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

The Hawks ranked 355th in college basketball with 83.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

