Illinois vs Little Rock Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Little Rock Trojans (3-3) on November 25, 2024 at State Farm Center.

Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Little Rock Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (96.2%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's Illinois-Little Rock spread (Illinois -20.5) or total (152.5 points).

Illinois vs. Little Rock: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

Little Rock is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

As a 20.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Little Rock is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Illinois puts up as a 20.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Fighting Illini owned a worse record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Trojans had a better winning percentage at home (.667, 12-5-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

Illinois vs. Little Rock: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as a favorite of -4545 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Little Rock has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

The Trojans have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Little Rock Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 24.6 points per game (scoring 88.4 per game to rank 16th in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball) and has a +123 scoring differential overall.

Will Riley's 18.0 points per game lead Illinois and rank 84th in the nation.

Little Rock is outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +7 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.2 points per game (261st in college basketball) and allows 71.0 per contest (186th in college basketball).

Mwani Wilkinson's team-leading 17.2 points per game rank him 127th in the country.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 16.2 boards on average. They collect 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.6 per outing.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball play).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Trojans accumulate rank 237th in college basketball, 2.7 fewer than the 35.0 their opponents grab.

Johnathan Lawson's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Trojans and rank 175th in the nation.

Illinois scores 103.7 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball), while allowing 74.8 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Trojans average 88.6 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball), while conceding 87.2 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

