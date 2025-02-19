Ideal Landing Spots for Myles Garrett if the Browns Grant His Trade Request

Trade rumors are always rampant in the NFL offseason. We haven't even reached March and a potential blockbuster move is already looming.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns kicked off February by officially requesting a trade -- something that's been rumored for years. Garrett is perhaps the best defensive player in the league as a four-time first team All-Pro and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett has recorded at least 14.0 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Additionally, Garrett has two years remaining on his contract (per Spotrac). Nearly every team in the league could check in for a player of this caliber. But simply trade request does not guarantee a move will happen.

Will the Browns move on from Garrett? If so, which teams could be the best fits for the former Defensive Player of the Year?

Will the Browns Trade Myles Garrett?

Despite various rumors of a Garrett trade over the last couple of years, the Browns have quickly shot those rumblings down time and time again. Following his official trade request, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network quickly reported Cleveland does not "intend to have any conversations or trade Garrett."

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported the Browns could wait this one out until the start of the 2025 season. She went on to suggest Garrett could need to even sit out some games before trade talks could finally heat up.

With that said, whether Cleveland actually entertains trades is still much up in the air. However, trade talks tend to move very quickly. I still wouldn't be shocked if the Browns look to acquire draft picks by trading Garrett prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. Holding the No. 2 pick also helps Cleveland move on, as NFL Mock Draft Data Base has edge rusher Abdul Carter as the consensus favorite for the Browns' pick.

Ideal Landing Spots for Myles Garrett

Washington Commanders

It seems the Washington Commanders are at the top of the list for almost every top-tier available player. Washington just made its first NFC Conference Championship since 1991 and have a franchise QB secured in Jayden Daniels.

Garrett has expressed his want to win a Super Bowl and be on a winning team. The Commanders are fitting that with a bright future, and they have the third-most cap space available. Washington is pretty thin at edge rusher, as well, and could certainly use a premier edge rusher.

The Commanders had the 11th-most sacks, but they were mediocre in Pro Football Focus' pass rushing grade (15th). While Dante Fowler Jr. led the team with 10.5 sacks, he's an unrestricted free agent, and he posted a mediocre 63.6 PFF pass rushing grade.

Meanwhile, Garrett was a first team All-Pro and finished with an elite 92.8 pass rushing grade. Mina Kimes of ESPN also laid out some mind-boggling numbers for Garrett, including boasting the second-highest pass rush win rate over the last two seasons while being double-teamed on over 30.0% of reps.

Landing a pass rusher of this caliber would transform Washington's defense, which finished as our eighth-worst schedule-adjusted defense.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears already made a move to upgrade their defensive line, trading for Montez Sweat during the 2023 season. Sweat's been a solid piece, recording 67.5 and 70.6 pass rushing grades over the last two seasons.

Still, there could be questions about whether Sweat in a star edge rusher. Contending for a Super Bowl typically requires a force at defensive end -- something the Bears could still be searching for.

This move makes even more sense when looking at Chicago's cap situation. It has the sixth-most cap space, and several of the Bears' key players are already under contract.

Garrett could question if this team could win now, for the Bears haven't won a playoff game since 2010. However, this franchise should be one of the most improved teams of 2025 led by coach Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.

Detroit Lions

There's no question if Garrett would label the Detroit Lions as a contender. They come off their highest win total in franchise history at 15-2.

While the Lions failed to win a playoff game in 2024, they already proved their worth by appearing in the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

Detroit showed its desire to invest in the defensive line by trading for Za'Darius Smith during 2024. However, Smith is entering the final year of contract. The Lions could still look to add a long-term option alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Who better than Garrett?

Much of this will depend on how aggressive Detroit will be. It has several extensions looming, including Hutchinson. Still, the Lions have the eighth-most cap space available. They could go all in on their "Super Bowl window" by pairing Garrett with Hutchinson.

