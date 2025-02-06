Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Minnesota Wild.

Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (32-18-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-19-4)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-166) Wild (+138) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.6%)

Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.

Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Wild on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline

Carolina is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog at home.

