FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (32-18-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-19-4)
  • Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-166)Wild (+138)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.6%)

Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.

Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Wild on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup