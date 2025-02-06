NHL
Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Minnesota Wild.
Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (32-18-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-19-4)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-166)
|Wild (+138)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.6%)
Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.
Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Wild on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline
- Carolina is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog at home.