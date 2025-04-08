NHL
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (46-26-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-36-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-192)
|Sabres (+158)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -158 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +128.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Sabres game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline
- Carolina is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +158 underdog at home.