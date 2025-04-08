FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (46-26-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-36-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-192)Sabres (+158)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -158 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +128.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Sabres game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +158 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup