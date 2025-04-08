Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (46-26-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-36-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-192) Sabres (+158) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -158 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +128.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Sabres game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

Carolina is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +158 underdog at home.

