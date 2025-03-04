Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (35-22-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-24-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-176) Red Wings (+146) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.2%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +142 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -176.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Red Wings game on March 4 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

Carolina is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog at home.

