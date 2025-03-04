FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (35-22-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-24-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-176)Red Wings (+146)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.2%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +142 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -176.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Red Wings game on March 4 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog at home.

