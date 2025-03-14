NHL
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (39-22-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-28-6)
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Red Wings (+198)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.5%)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +108.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Red Wings game on March 14, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Red Wings reveal Carolina as the favorite (-245) and Detroit as the underdog (+198) on the road.