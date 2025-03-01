FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (34-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-21-4)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-162)Oilers (+134)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.4%)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +142.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Oilers on March 1 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Oilers, Carolina is the favorite at -162, and Edmonton is +134 playing on the road.

