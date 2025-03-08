NHL
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (37-22-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-16-4)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-137)
|Jets (+114)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (51.3%)
Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Hurricanes are +184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -230.
Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Jets on March 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline
- Carolina is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +114 underdog on the road.