Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets.

Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (37-22-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-16-4)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-137) Jets (+114) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (51.3%)

Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Hurricanes are +184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -230.

Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Jets on March 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline

Carolina is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +114 underdog on the road.

