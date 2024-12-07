NHL
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Islanders.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-1) vs. New York Islanders (9-11-7)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-176)
|Islanders (+146)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.4%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +140.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Islanders matchup on December 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Islanders reveal Carolina as the favorite (-176) and New York as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.