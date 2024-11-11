Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (10-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2)

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-130) Golden Knights (+108) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (51%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -225 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +180.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Golden Knights, on November 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Hurricanes, Vegas is the underdog at +108, and Carolina is -130 playing on the road.

