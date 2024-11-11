Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11
Data Skrive
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (10-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2)
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Golden Knights (+108)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (51%)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -225 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +180.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Golden Knights, on November 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Hurricanes, Vegas is the underdog at +108, and Carolina is -130 playing on the road.