Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3)
- Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-142)
|Golden Knights (+118)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.5%)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +168.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Golden Knights on January 17, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Carolina is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +118 underdog on the road.