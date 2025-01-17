Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3)

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-142) Golden Knights (+118) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.5%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +168.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Golden Knights on January 17, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Carolina is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +118 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!