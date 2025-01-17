FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3)
  • Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-142)Golden Knights (+118)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.5%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +168.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Golden Knights on January 17, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +118 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup