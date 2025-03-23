NHL
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23
NHL action on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (42-23-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-31-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-220)
|Ducks (+180)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -142 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +116.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Ducks on March 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Ducks moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Anaheim is a +180 underdog at home.