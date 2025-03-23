FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

NHL action on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (42-23-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-31-8)
  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-220)Ducks (+180)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -142 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +116.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Ducks on March 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Ducks moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Anaheim is a +180 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup