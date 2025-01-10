NHL
Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10
In NHL action on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vancouver Canucks.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-12-10)
- Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-146)
|Canucks (+122)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (67.3%)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -210.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Canucks game on January 10 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -146 favorite at home.