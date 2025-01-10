Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

In NHL action on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-12-10)

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-146) Canucks (+122) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (67.3%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -210.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Canucks game on January 10 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!