Hurricanes vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (49-22-6) vs. Boston Bruins (43-26-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-192) Bruins (+158) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (61%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -162.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Bruins matchup on April 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

Carolina is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +158 underdog on the road.

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