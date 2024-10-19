Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-146) Blues (+122) 5.5

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.6%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Blues, on October 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-146) and St. Louis as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

