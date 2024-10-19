menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Hurricanes (-146)Blues (+122)5.5

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.6%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Blues, on October 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-146) and St. Louis as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

