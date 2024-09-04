Hunter Henry 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Hunter Henry was the 19th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and posted 1.8 fantasy points in Week 1. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this New England Patriots player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 77.9 179 13 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 72.6 180 18

Hunter Henry 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Henry finished with 16.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 40 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 1.8 3 2 18 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the football 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Hunter Henry 61 42 419 6 6 Demario Douglas 79 49 561 0 4 K.J. Osborn 75 48 540 3 10 Kendrick Bourne 55 37 406 4 6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.