Howard vs Morgan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Howard Bison (12-19, 7-7 MEAC) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Morgan State Bears (13-17, 7-7 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament on Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena, at 6 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Howard vs. Morgan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Howard vs. Morgan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Howard win (51.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Howard-Morgan State spread (Howard -2.5) or total (162.5 points).

Howard vs. Morgan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Howard has put together an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Morgan State is 15-11-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Howard (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Morgan State (11-7) does as the underdog (61.1%).

The Bison have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (4-6-0) than they have in road affairs (5-9-0).

The Bears have performed better against the spread at home (8-3-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.

Howard has beaten the spread five times in 14 conference games.

Against the spread in MEAC action, Morgan State is 9-5-0 this year.

Howard vs. Morgan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Howard has won in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bison have come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -150 or shorter on the moneyline.

Morgan State has won 26.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-14).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +125 or longer, the Bears have gone 4-13 (23.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 60% chance of walking away with the win.

Howard vs. Morgan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Howard has a -57 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. It is putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and is giving up 78.9 per contest to rank 339th in college basketball.

Blake Harper paces Howard, averaging 19.3 points per game (32nd in the country).

Morgan State has a -23 scoring differential, putting up 80.4 points per game (38th in college basketball) and giving up 81.2 (356th in college basketball).

Morgan State's leading scorer, Kameron Hobbs, is 181st in the country, scoring 16.1 points per game.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Bison average rank 270th in college basketball. Their opponents record 30.1 per contest.

Harper is 261st in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Bison.

The Bears pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of their opponents.

Daniel Akitoby paces the Bears with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball).

Howard averages 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (150th in college basketball), and allows 99.0 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

The Bears average 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (201st in college basketball), and allow 95.7 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball).

