How to Listen to Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl LIX is almost here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Don't miss any of the action on February 9th. If you prefer to listen to the big game, read on for more information about national and local stations.

What Radio Station Will Super Bowl LIX Be On?

Audacy Sports is the radio home of both Super Bowl representatives. Therefore, the local broadcast of the game will be available via the Audacy app, 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM) in Kansas City and Sports Radio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia.

The national Westwood One broadcast will be available on 20 Audacy Sports stations across the country via a partnership with Westwood One.

You can also listen on Sirius XM. Here is the station breakdown:

National Westwood One Broadcast on NFL Radio - Channel 88

National Westwood One Announcers and Halftime Show - Channel 106

Eagles Announcers - Sirius 83/XM 225

Chiefs Announcers - Sirius 81/XM 226

Spanish Language Announcers - Sirius 137/XM 227

You can also search Super Bowl on the SiriusXM app or listen to Westwood One Radio via TuneIn.

How Can I Stream Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be available on platforms where FOX can be streamed. This includes Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. FOX will have 5 and half hours of pre-game coverage before the game starting at 1 p.m.

What Time is the Kick of Destiny 3?

Peyton and Eli Manning will battle it out in the Kick of Destiny 3 live on FOX around 3 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

