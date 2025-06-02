How Many Games Will the Bengals Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Cincinnati Bengals, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Bengals and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Bengals 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bengals - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Cincinnati Bengals - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 10.5 Wins +135 Over 7.5 Wins -400 Under 10.5 Wins -160 Under 7.5 Wins +310 Over 9.5 Wins -130 Under 9.5 Wins +110 Under 11.5 Wins -280 Over 11.5 Wins +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals 2025 Win Total Prediction

After a nine-win season last year, the Bengals are projected for more of the same in 2025. I'm right in line with market on them as my model is projecting 9.8 wins.

Some of that is due to the schedule they'll face. Based on their power rating alone, you'd expect the Bengals to be projected for 10.04 wins. Instead, they're 0.30 wins lower, giving them the 10th-toughest schedule in the league by my numbers.

Obviously they have the potential to go past that. This will be true as long as they've got Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins in town. They'll just need the defense to step up if they truly want to hit their ceiling.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.