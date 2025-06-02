How Many Games Will the Bears Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Chicago Bears, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Bears and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Bears 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Chicago Bears - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Chicago Bears - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -280 Under 6.5 Wins +230 Over 8.5 Wins +110 Under 8.5 Wins -130 Over 10.5 Wins +310 Under 10.5 Wins -400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears 2025 Win Total Prediction

As much as it bums me out as someone who wants Caleb Williams to succeed, the Bears are the team I'm furthest off from market in 2025.

My win total model has them projected at just 6.4 wins this year. Some of that is the roster, but the schedule does them no favors. They have the second-toughest schedule by my numbers, knocking them down a full 0.81 wins from expectation based on their power rating.

If the Bears want to hit the over on 8.5 wins, they're going to need to pull off some upsets on the road. In addition to the three NFC North teams, they also face the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders outside of Chicago.

There's a good chance my model is too low on the Bears. I still believe in Williams, and the infrastructure around him has improved. I just have a hard time seeing 8.5 wins as their baseline given the absolute guantlet they will face.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.