How Many Games Will the Bills Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Buffalo Bills, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Bills and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Bills 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Buffalo Bills - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 9.5 Wins -490 Under 9.5 Wins +380 Over 11.5 Wins -150 Under 11.5 Wins +125 Over 13.5 Wins +220 Under 13.5 Wins -270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills 2025 Win Total Prediction

Similar to the betting markets, the Bills top the charts for me, sitting at 12.7 wins for this upcoming season.

The Bills are there due to their roster but also a forgiving slate of opponents. They have the third-easiest schedule by my numbers, boosting them a half win from where they'd be based on their power rating alone.

Because they're -150 to go over 11.5 wins, it's a tough bet to justify. The implied odds there are 60%, and there's plenty of variance across an NFL season due to both injuries and general volatility.

If you want to bet the Bills, I'd look to markets where that volatility is more baked in, such as their odds to go over 13.5 wins or take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Buffalo Bills +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.