How Many Games Will the Falcons Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Atlanta Falcons, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Falcons and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

Falcons 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Atlanta Falcons - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -410 Under 5.5 Wins +330 Over 7.5 Wins -135 Under 7.5 Wins +115 Over 9.5 Wins +200 Under 9.5 Wins -240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons 2025 Win Total Prediction

I think the market has the Falcons properly pegged entering 2025 as I've got them projected for 8.1 wins.

They are benefitting from an easy schedule to get there. Most of that lift comes from facing the rest of the NFC South, but they also had a road game taken away due to their scheduled road matchup with the Indianapolis Colts shifted to Germany. The Falcons are 0.42 wins above where you'd expect them to be based on purely my model's power rating.

The issue is things start brutally difficult. Within the first six games, they have to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers with two of those games on the road. They'll have to hope Michael Penix Jr. can escape that stretch with his confidence intact because things do let up from that point on.

