Houston vs Texas Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

The Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) will try to continue an eight-game road winning streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) on February 24, 2025 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Houston vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (59.3%)

Houston is a 1.5-point favorite against Texas Tech on Monday and the over/under has been set at 131.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 16-11-0 ATS this season.

Texas Tech is 15-12-0 ATS this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (59.3%).

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-2-0) than they have in home games (10-5-0).

Against the spread, the Red Raiders have an identical winning percentage (.625) at home (10-6-0 record) and on the road (5-3-0).

Houston is 11-5-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Texas Tech has beaten the spread nine times in 16 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 21-4 when favored by -126 or better by bookmakers this year.

Texas Tech has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-1).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Red Raiders have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 55.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston outscores opponents by 17.4 points per game (scoring 75.1 per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while giving up 57.7 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and has a +471 scoring differential overall.

LJ Cryer is 258th in the nation with a team-leading 15.0 points per game.

Texas Tech puts up 81.4 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (45th in college basketball). It has a +403 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 14.9 points per game.

JT Toppin paces Texas Tech, averaging 17.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball).

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 110th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.5 per contest.

J'wan Roberts' 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 264th in college basketball action.

The Red Raiders pull down 33.4 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Toppin's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank 27th in the country.

Houston averages 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and gives up 79.6 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Red Raiders average 105.9 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!