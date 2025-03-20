Houston vs SIU-Edwardsville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (22-11) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Houston Cougars (30-4) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (91.9%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Houston-SIU-Edwardsville spread (Houston -28.5) or total (126.5 points).

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

SIU-Edwardsville is 17-13-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread, the Houston Cougars have fared worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 28, or 87.5%, of the 32 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Houston Cougars have been a -50000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

SIU-Edwardsville has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-5).

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +5500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 99.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. SIU-Edwardsville Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. It is putting up 74.2 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and is allowing 58.5 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's 15.2 points per game lead Houston and rank 244th in the nation.

SIU-Edwardsville outscores opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 72.6 points per game, 213th in college basketball, and giving up 66.1 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and has a +214 scoring differential.

Ray'Sean Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville, recording 19.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball).

The Houston Cougars are 142nd in the nation at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 26.6 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts tops the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball play).

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.7.

Ring Malith leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball).

Houston's 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 41st in college basketball, and the 80.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars' 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 232nd in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

