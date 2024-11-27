Houston vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Houston Cougars (3-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) on November 28, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Houston vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (88.7%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Houston-Notre Dame spread (Houston -15.5) or total (135.5 points).

Houston vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Cougars performed better at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and two times in 10 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Fighting Irish had a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).

Houston vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with two wins in the four contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -2083 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Notre Dame has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Fighting Irish have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1000 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 95.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +129 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.8 points per game. It is putting up 83.4 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball and is giving up 57.6 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

LJ Cryer is 278th in the country with a team-leading 15.0 points per game.

Notre Dame's +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (190th in college basketball).

Markus Burton is 73rd in the country with a team-leading 18.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 151st in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 29.0 their opponents average.

Joseph Tugler leads the Cougars with 6.0 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball play).

The Fighting Irish prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. They are pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 6.2 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 33rd in college basketball with 107.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 73.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Fighting Irish rank 44th in college basketball averaging 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 221st, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

