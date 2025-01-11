Houston vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Houston Cougars (11-3, 3-0 Big 12) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) on January 11, 2025 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Houston vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (77.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Houston-Kansas State spread (Houston -11.5) or total (129.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Kansas State is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

In home games last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (12-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-8-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 2-4-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Houston vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Cougars have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -800 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Kansas State has gone 1-3 in those games.

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 88.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +313 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and is giving up 54.0 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's 14.3 points per game lead Houston and are 324th in the country.

Kansas State puts up 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (164th in college basketball). It has a +67 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.8 points per game.

David N'Guessan paces Kansas State, scoring 13.2 points per game (463rd in college basketball).

The Cougars are 122nd in the nation at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 7.1 more than the 26.8 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball play).

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 261st in college basketball. Their opponents record 31.4.

N'Guessan paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball).

Houston ranks 43rd in college basketball with 103.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 73.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats rank 183rd in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 147th defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!