Houston vs Iowa State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Houston Cougars (22-4, 14-1 Big 12) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (21-5, 11-4 Big 12) on February 22, 2025. The Cyclones have won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (72.9%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Houston (-12.5) versus Iowa State on Saturday. The total is set at 132.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State has put together a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in eight games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cyclones have had better results on the road (5-3-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Houston is 11-4-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Iowa State is 10-6-0 this season.

Houston vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 21, or 84%, of the 25 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have a mark of 13-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa State has won one of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Cyclones have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 75.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per outing (first in college basketball). It has a +462 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.8 points per game.

LJ Cryer's 14.5 points per game lead Houston and rank 315th in college basketball.

Iowa State puts up 81.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (51st in college basketball). It has a +375 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Iowa State's leading scorer, Curtis Jones, ranks 105th in college basketball, putting up 17.2 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. They record 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 101st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.8 per outing.

J'wan Roberts is 246th in college basketball play with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. They collect 34 rebounds per game, 78th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.9.

Joshua Jefferson tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 29th in college basketball with 103.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cyclones rank 36th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!