Houston vs Cincinnati Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Houston Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) after winning three home games in a row.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (85.4%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Houston-Cincinnati spread (Houston -13.5) or over/under (124.5 points).

Houston vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cincinnati has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Cougars own a worse record against the spread at home (10-5-0) than they do in road games (7-2-0).

Against the spread, the Bearcats have had better results away (6-5-0) than at home (7-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Houston is 12-5-0 this year.

Cincinnati has beaten the spread eight times in 17 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (85.2%) in those contests.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -1205 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Cincinnati is 1-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Bearcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 92.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +479 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and is allowing 57.8 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer paces Houston, putting up 14.6 points per game (306th in college basketball).

Cincinnati has a +185 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 71.6 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and is giving up 65 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Jizzle James paces Cincinnati, averaging 12.6 points per game (585th in college basketball).

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. They collect 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 116th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.9 per outing.

J'wan Roberts is 252nd in college basketball play with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Bearcats grab 31.8 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell is 219th in college basketball with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Bearcats.

Houston ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 79.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bearcats record 96 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball), while giving up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

