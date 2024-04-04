Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 4/4/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

SOLIB should make a bold show to follow up from last time and looks the obvious choice on first start for her new trainer. April Antics has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and should find this assignment easier than of late, whilst Diva Banker can see out the three.

K CROWN has won two of his three starts and, whilst the draw hasn't been too kind, does look the one to fall in with in this spot. El Matador comes here in a very good vein of form and could well come out best of the remainder, whilst Echo Lane should run his race once again.

TANYA SHOWERS has shown enough to suggest she can win a race of this class with a clean break and is the pick. Our Keepsake is in good form and can chase the selection home. Spin The Breeze seems to be progressing with racing and merits respect as well.

