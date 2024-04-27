Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 4/27/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

Looking For Water found only one too good on barn debut last time and can make amends this time. Ojitos Bellos has pieces of form that make her of interest at long odds, whilst Destined To Dance can see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

Printrack comes into this in good form and is taken to reverse placings from last time with Colonel Vargo, who can complete the forecast. Chateau has won last two starts and shouldn't be far away either. Bet Now at FanDuel

She Called was on the pace throughout before narrowly going down on debut and looks the obvious place to start and can confirm that promise. Gun Twirl is an interesting newcomer who looks an obvious sort on breeding for powerful connections and can chase the selection home, whilst Miss Maximus demands respect as well. Bet Now at FanDuel

