Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 4/26/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

BARBARA T has an absence to overcome but showed abundant promise on debut and looks the one to side with. Barbtourage reappears one year to the day of her first start and showed enough to be the pick of the remainder, whilst Dee Minus is likely to be on the premises once again. Bet Now at FanDuel

NIGHT CAP has a fine strike-rate and her well-being has been confirmed in training of late, she’s a straightforward selection in this spot. Immortallove has a superb record at this venue and is the one for the forecast. Bet Now at FanDuel

REZASROLEX bolted up over the distance at this track last time and looks the one to be on again. Our Legal Tender comes here in a very good vein of form and should chase the selection home, whilst Pack Plays is entitled to be on the premises. Bet Now at FanDuel

