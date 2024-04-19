Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 4/19/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

FULMINEO has built up a good profile on the turf and looks the pick at the weights in this allowance contest. Running River is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and looks the likeliest to finish second, whilst Mission Man could run well after a break. Bet Now at FanDuel

SOFSTER is less up against it on this occasion and can gain a second career success in this claimer. Survival Rose seems sure to go well once again, whilst Amirati also commands respect in this spot. Bet Now at FanDuel

GREEK ORDER was a progressive sort when trained in Britain and has to be considered on first start for new barn and jumps out as the obvious selection. Dude N Colorado has less on plate here than in last race and looks the likeliest to finish second on first start for new trainer, whilst Freedom's Way can once again take third. Bet Now at FanDuel

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!