Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Charlotte Hornets (14-44) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-48) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 219.5 -154 +132

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (64.4%)

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-25-5).

In the Wizards' 58 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 30 of 58 set point totals (51.7%).

Charlotte owns an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.483) as it does on the road.

The Hornets have hit the over on the over/under in eight of 29 home games (27.6%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 14 of 29 matchups (48.3%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (15-17-0) than on the road (10-15-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.1%, 17 of 32) compared to away (50%, 13 of 26).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 7.8 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

LaMelo Ball averages 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game.

Brandon Miller is averaging 21 points, 3.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 9.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 57% from the floor.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 5.4 points, 7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 59.3% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 28% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Bub Carrington averages 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (eighth in league).

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Kyshawn George averages 8.1 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 35.8% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.